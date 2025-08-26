Packers cut former No. 8 overall draft pick

The Green Bay Packers have moved on from a former top-10 NFL Draft pick ahead of the 2025 season.

Veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons was informed on Tuesday that he will be released by the Packers, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Simmons signed with the Packers as a free agent in April after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Giants. He had 12 total tackles in 17 games while mostly playing a reserve role and on special teams in 2024.

Though he has never missed a game in his five-year NFL career, Simmons has not lived up to expectations since he was drafted No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Simmons was fairly productive in his three seasons with the Cardinals, posting 258 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 4 interceptions. Arizona then traded the former Clemson star to the Giants ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

Simmons made headlines two seasons ago for a controversial hit on then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.