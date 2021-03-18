Packers lineman had funny reaction to Trent Williams surpassing his contract

David Bakhtiari had a funny reaction to Trent Williams surpassing him as the highest-paid offensive lineman.

Williams on Wednesday signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He is receiving $55.1 million guaranteed and $30.1 million as a signing bonus.

That’s a really nice contract. But here’s the kicker: Williams is getting an average of $23.01 million per season. That amount surpasses the $23.00 million average Bakhtiari received from the Packers on a four-year extension signed in November.

So what did Bakhtiari tweet to Williams? He called the 49ers lineman “petty AF,” which stands for “as f–k.”

@TrentW71 you petty AF . Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do things. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 17, 2021

Even if Bakhtiari joked that Williams was being petty by signing for just $10,000 a year more than him, he still was happy for his fellow lineman.

All in all, it’s a sweet deal for Williams, who was in a bad relationship with Washington not too long ago.