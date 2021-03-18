 Skip to main content
Packers lineman had funny reaction to Trent Williams surpassing his contract

March 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

David Bakhtiari had a funny reaction to Trent Williams surpassing him as the highest-paid offensive lineman.

Williams on Wednesday signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He is receiving $55.1 million guaranteed and $30.1 million as a signing bonus.

That’s a really nice contract. But here’s the kicker: Williams is getting an average of $23.01 million per season. That amount surpasses the $23.00 million average Bakhtiari received from the Packers on a four-year extension signed in November.

So what did Bakhtiari tweet to Williams? He called the 49ers lineman “petty AF,” which stands for “as f–k.”

Even if Bakhtiari joked that Williams was being petty by signing for just $10,000 a year more than him, he still was happy for his fellow lineman.

All in all, it’s a sweet deal for Williams, who was in a bad relationship with Washington not too long ago.

