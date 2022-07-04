Packers the favorite to sign 7-time Pro Bowl WR?

The Green Bay Packers lost their best wide receiver this offseason when they traded Davante Adams, and they have not made any significant moves to replace him. That could change in the near future.

The Packers are the favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Julio Jones, according to the latest odds from Bookies.com. They list Green Bay with +325 odds to have Jones on their roster in Week 1. The Indianapolis Colts are next at +350.

Allen Lazard recently resolved his contract situation with the Packers. The team also signed Sammy Watkins this offseason, but they still have questionable depth at the receiver position.

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. He battled injuries and caught just 31 passes in 10 games. Jones spent the first decade of his career playing with Matt Ryan in Atlanta. He had seven 1,000-yard seasons and made seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Falcons.