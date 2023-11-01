Packers GM has surprising take on Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not sound convinced that Jordan Love is the future of the team.

Gutekunst cryptically suggested that the Packers need to decide by the end of the 2023 season whether Love is the franchise quarterback the team needs, and that the rest of the season is “going to be very important 10 games” for Love’s future.

“I think we’ve got 10 games left. These are going to be very important 10 games,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think he’s done a lot of really good things. Really like the way he’s responded to the adversity, how he’s led the team. Again, we’ve got to be better as a unit and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games.”

It is not exactly a ringing endorsement of Love, who has struggled in the past few games. After a strong start to the year, Love has fallen off, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions through the team’s first seven games. The Packers are just 2-5 over that span.

Green Bay’s offense has not been good, a fact that even players have acknowledged. How much of that is Love’s fault is a matter of debate. He is surrounded by a lot of youth and unproven weapons, even if he has not made the most of what he does have. It sounds like he has a lot to prove for the remainder of the season.