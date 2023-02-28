Packers GM makes telling comments about Aaron Rodgers situation

If the Green Bay Packers are desperately hoping Aaron Rodgers wants to play for them next season, they certainly are not going out of their way to show it.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He was asked several questions about Rodgers, and he said he has no knowledge of what the star quarterback plans to do. However, Gutekunst said the Packers would like a resolution with Rodgers before free agency begins on March 15.

When asked directly if he wants Rodgers back, Gutekunst was a bit noncommittal.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” the GM said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Gutekunst also made it clear that the Packers would be comfortable going into the 2023 season with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love: “I think he’s ready to play and I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 28, 2023

The comments fall in line with a report from last month that claimed the Packers have no plans to beg Rodgers to return. If Rodgers decides he wants to play for a new team next season, all indications have been that the Packers will work with him on a trade.

Rodgers recently completed an isolation retreat, which you can read more about here. He said he expected that venture to give him more clarity on his future, so he should be making an announcement in the coming days.