Report: Packers will not take 1 approach with Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Aaron Rodgers is facing an uncertain future in Green Bay for the second consecutive offseason, and it does not sound like the Packers intend to try very hard to convince him to stick around.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on Tuesday about some of the options the San Francisco 49ers might explore at the quarterback position now that Brock Purdy needs elbow surgery. One of them is Rodgers, whose contract is structured in a way that gives him some control over his future.

There has been plenty of talk about Rodgers potentially seeking a trade. Rodgers has admitted he may want to play elsewhere if he does not feel Green Bay is positioned to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. If the reigning NFL MVP does want a fresh start, Silver was told by sources that the Packers have no plans to “beg (Rodgers) to come back.”

That may represent a change from how the Packers felt a year ago. They clearly wanted Rodgers back then, hence why they signed him to a three-year, $150 million extension. Green Bay still owes Rodgers $110 million over the next two seasons, and they may welcome an opportunity to get out from under that and turn the team over to Jordan Love, especially with how things went this year.

A recent report claimed the Packers have a preferred outcome with the Rodgers situation that may come as a surprise to some. It does not sound like there will be much butt-kissing one way or the other.