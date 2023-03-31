Packers Hall of Fame RB dies at age 74

Former Green Bay Packers running back John Brockington died on Friday at the age of 74, the team announced.

Brockington was a first-round pick by the Packers in 1971 out of Ohio State. A former national champion with the 1968 Buckeyes, Brockington was selected No. 9 overall.

Brockington had an immediate impact on the Packers. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,105 yards in 14 games. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry that season.

Brockington posted three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, which was no small feat at the time considering seasons were only 14 games long. He made the Pro Bowl all three seasons.

His stats fell off after that as the team utilized him less and less. He was waived by the club in 1977, and he finished his career playing 10 games for the Chiefs that season.

Brockington was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984 and was the franchise’s second-leading rusher at the time. He is currently the team’s fourth all-time rusher behind Ahman Green, Jim Taylor and Aaron Jones.