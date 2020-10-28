Packers reportedly among teams interested in Will Fuller

Will Fuller is a player who is generating buzz ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, and the Green Bay Packers are among the teams that are interested in the star wide receiver.

While no deal is imminent, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports that the Packers have inquired about Fuller. However, the price tag could be an issue.

The Packers are among the teams to inquire about #Texans WR Will Fuller, according to a league source, but no deal imminent. Houston isn’t interested in a fire sale, won’t trade just to trade. — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) October 28, 2020

Teams like the Packers may be hoping they can pry Fuller away from Houston at a discount, as the Texans are 1-6 and nowhere near playoff contention. However, Fuller is now the focal point of Houston’s passing game with DeAndre Hopkins having been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fuller has 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. His biggest issue in the past has been health, but the 26-year-old is on pace to set career highs across the board if he can avoid a significant injury. Deshaun Watson would almost certainly be upset if the Texans trade his best receiver after they parted ways with Hopkins during the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers is putting together an MVP-caliber season this year, but he could use another weapon. Davante Adams drew 16 targets in Green Bay’s win over the Texans last weekend. He turned those targets into 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but adding a talented deep threat like Fuller would open things up even more for the Packers.