Packers LT David Bakhtiari believed to be out for season with torn ACL

December 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Green Bay Packers have been hit with a bad injury at a terrible time.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL in practice on Thursday.

Bakhtiari is Pro Football Focus’ second-rated tackle this season. He has only allowed one sack all season on 420 snaps.

The Packers are 12-3 and leading the NFC. This is happening at a time when they’re a favorite to reach the Super Bowl and help Aaron Rodgers win MVP. This is a significant blow to the team.

