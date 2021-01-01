Packers LT David Bakhtiari believed to be out for season with torn ACL

The Green Bay Packers have been hit with a bad injury at a terrible time.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL in practice on Thursday.

Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice. The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

Bakhtiari is Pro Football Focus’ second-rated tackle this season. He has only allowed one sack all season on 420 snaps.

David Bakhtiari pass-blocking stats:

420 snaps

1 sack allowed Wishing the All-Pro a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/Xi9GZjWPhl — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2021

The Packers are 12-3 and leading the NFC. This is happening at a time when they’re a favorite to reach the Super Bowl and help Aaron Rodgers win MVP. This is a significant blow to the team.