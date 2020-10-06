Packers receiver does not care about your fantasy football team

Don’t bother talking with Marquez Valdes-Scantling about your fantasy football team.

Valdes-Scantling sent a tweet on Monday night dismissing the fans messaging him about their fantasy teams.

Please stop DM’ing about your fantasy teams. I promise you, I don’t care. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) October 5, 2020

The Packers are playing without Davante Adams, who was inactive for Week 4 due to a hamstring injury. That likely led fans to wonder what kind of role MVS would have in Green Bay’s offense.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was the beneficiary of extra looks against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. He caught three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers. Valdes-Scantling saw a good amount of targets, but he did not quite have the breakout game that some fans may have been hoping for.

Some players just don’t care about your fantasy team and let fans know they don’t want to hear it.