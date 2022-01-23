Packers had inexcusable blunder on final play of loss to 49ers

The Green Bay Packers didn’t just completely blow it in their NFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. They embarrassed themselves with a beyond inexcusable error.

The Packers lost 13-10 when Robbie Gould made a 45-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. But the embarrassing part for the Packers was that they only had 10 men on the field for the play.

THE PACKERS ONLY HAD 10 MEN ON THE FIELD FOR THE FINAL FIELD GOAL pic.twitter.com/3vW0pP1YY9 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 23, 2022

How is this even possible? Not only is this inexcusable in any circumstance, but it looks even worse considering they were coming out of a timeout!

Green Bay had a field goal blocked, a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown, and they allowed a long kickoff return to set up a field goal after halftime. Their special teams stunk and cost them the game.