Packers lose their top two WRs to injury against Eagles

January 12, 2025
by Grey Papke
Romeo Doubs injury

The Green Bay Packers were already shorthanded coming into Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the situation went from bad to worse in the second half.

The Packers lost their top two wide receivers to injury in the second half of Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The most concerning injury was to Romeo Doubs, who had to be helped to the locker room after hitting his head hard on the turf on a catch attempt. Doubs already missed two games earlier this season with a previous concussion.

Doubs was evaluated for a concussion and needed a great deal of assistance to get to the locker room.

Later in the third quarter, wide receiver Jayden Reed suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury on a hard hit from Eagles safety Reed Blankenship. He had to be helped off the field as well and was deemed questionable to return.

The Packers could hardly afford an injury to one of their wide receivers, much less two. They were already without big play threat Christian Watson, who is out for the season after suffering a brutal injury in Week 18.

The slew of injuries left Dontayvion Wicks as the Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver for a large chunk of the second half.