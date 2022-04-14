Packers sign one of top available wide receivers

The Green Bay Packers took a step on Thursday toward addressing their wide receiver needs, as they have agreed to a deal with Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has signed a one-year contract with the Packers, according to Jordan Schultz. The deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million.

Watkins has not been as productive in recent years as many expected him to be. The former No. 4 overall pick spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown. Those marks were all career lows, which is likely why Watkins is not generating much interest on the free agent market.

The Packers have a major void at wide receiver after they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the top two receivers remaining on their roster.

If Watkins is healthy, the 28-year-old should have an opportunity to carve out a significant role in Green Bay.

