Packers trainer Bryan Engel went to great lengths to locate Aaron Jones’ necklace

September 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Jones

The saga of Aaron Jones’ missing necklace pendant has a happy ending. He can thank Bryan Engel for going to great lengths to help out.

Jones scored four touchdowns in his Green Bay Packers’ win on Monday night. He lost a special piece of jewelry on one of the touchdowns.

Jones’ father died of COVID-19 complications in April. The Packers running back had a mini football pendant made and put his father’s ashes in the pendant. He wore it on the field but lost it.

Engel, better known as “Flea,” stayed out at Lambeau Field until nearly 2 a.m. to locate the missing pendant.

Engel’s efforts paid off as he was able to finally find the pendant. Jones said he was “forever grateful” to Engel for the find.

It’s a happy story all around. Next, Jones needs to repeat his four-touchdown day.

