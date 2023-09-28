Pacman Jones continues to be banned from airport

Pacman Jones continues to be banned from a regional airport in northern Kentucky.

Jones appeared at Boone County District Court on Thursday for a hearing and asked for his ban from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to be lifted. The judge declined the request, which keeps the ban in place. Jones otherwise remains free after posting 10 percent of his $5,000 bond.

The former NFL player was arrested on Sept. 11 after causing a disturbance aboard an airplane. Jones complained about his charging port not working and was seeking to switch seats. His citation says that he interrupted flight operations and smelled of alcohol.

The 39-year-old faces one count each of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He has to appear back in court on Oct. 12 over the charges he is facing.

Jones now appears as a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” and co-hosts a sports betting show. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He had numerous legal issues early in his career and since then, but he was able to spend eight successful seasons with the Bengals as a defensive back. This was not the first time he has been involved in an incident at an airport.