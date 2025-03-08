Pacman Jones makes wild claim about his NFL drug tests

Pacman Jones’ off-field issues are the stuff of legend, so his latest revelation about NFL drug testing should come as no surprise.

In an appearance on Deion Sanders’ “We Got Time Today” show this week, Jones said he cheated on his drug tests while playing in the NFL. The former cornerback said he had used THC, the primary ingredient in cannabis, throughout his playing career, even though it was listed as a banned substance.

Jones said he “cheated the program” and never actually used his own urine for a drug test, and suggested he could still get away with it today if he had to.

Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones watches during warm ups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

“I was really good,” Jones said, via Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic. “People don’t know how smart I am, but I could say it now I don’t play no more. I’ve never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time.”

“It can happen if you know what you’re doing. Don’t say it can’t happen, Pop.”

Jones’ revelation will not exactly come as a huge shock. His off-field behavior got him suspended twice during his NFL career, but he never did get caught violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Assuming he is telling the truth, whatever he was doing did actually work.

On the other hand, Jones’ legal issues have continued in retirement, so he certainly has not gotten away with everything.

Jones wound up playing 12 years in the NFL, primarily for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named first-team All-Pro on one occasion, but avoiding a positive drug test might be an even bigger accomplishment based on these comments.