Report: Panthers cut off contract talks with 1 star player

The Carolina Panthers appear likely to allow one star player to test free agency after halting contract talks.

The Panthers told star pass rusher Brian Burns this week that they would not be continuing talks at this time, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The decision paves the way for Burns to become an unrestricted free agent this month.

In all likelihood, Burns is asking to be paid with the elite players at his position. It is a reasonable expectation for a player who has collected 46 sacks in his first five NFL seasons and is still just 25. He has shown himself to be an impact player and wants to be paid like it, but the Panthers have not been able to find an agreement with him.

It was not that long ago that the Panthers turned down a massive trade offer for Burns. Less than two years later, they are now facing the possibility of losing him for nothing, which would be a huge setback for their rebuild.