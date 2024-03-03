 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 3, 2024

Report: Panthers cut off contract talks with 1 star player

March 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Panthers helmet on the field

Nov 10, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers appear likely to allow one star player to test free agency after halting contract talks.

The Panthers told star pass rusher Brian Burns this week that they would not be continuing talks at this time, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The decision paves the way for Burns to become an unrestricted free agent this month.

In all likelihood, Burns is asking to be paid with the elite players at his position. It is a reasonable expectation for a player who has collected 46 sacks in his first five NFL seasons and is still just 25. He has shown himself to be an impact player and wants to be paid like it, but the Panthers have not been able to find an agreement with him.

It was not that long ago that the Panthers turned down a massive trade offer for Burns. Less than two years later, they are now facing the possibility of losing him for nothing, which would be a huge setback for their rebuild.

Article Tags

Brian BurnsCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus