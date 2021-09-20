 Skip to main content
Panthers’ Brian Burns has funny reaction to viral photo

September 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Carolina Panthers dominated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it wasn’t all fun and games for pass-rusher Brian Burns. And the whole internet knows it.

Burns made a play at one point in the first half that resulted in his face winding up in a very unfortunate spot. A local news station in New Orleans tweeted a photo of the play, and the Panthers defensive end had a great reaction.

At least the tea-bagging came during a winning effort. Had the 26-7 final score been reversed, Burns would probably be even more disturbed by the image of him that went viral.

