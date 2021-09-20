Panthers’ Brian Burns has funny reaction to viral photo

The Carolina Panthers dominated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it wasn’t all fun and games for pass-rusher Brian Burns. And the whole internet knows it.

Burns made a play at one point in the first half that resulted in his face winding up in a very unfortunate spot. A local news station in New Orleans tweeted a photo of the play, and the Panthers defensive end had a great reaction.

Y’all sooooo wrong for this dawg https://t.co/Zb0LhKoMNn — Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) September 19, 2021

At least the tea-bagging came during a winning effort. Had the 26-7 final score been reversed, Burns would probably be even more disturbed by the image of him that went viral.