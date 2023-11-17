 Skip to main content
Panthers coach makes big admission ahead of Cowboys game

November 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Panthers coach Frank Reich looks ahead

Jan 31, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich speaks at his introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers fans have not had much to root for this season, and head coach Frank Reich is preparing in case not enough of them show up to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Reich admitted to reporters on Friday that the Panthers have worked on a silent snap count in preparation for their game against Dallas. It is unusual for a team to practice that leading up to a home game, but Reich wants his team to be ready in the event that Bank of America Stadium is overrun by Cowboys fans.

“I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels,” Reich told reporters. “We have a great city that other teams’ fans like to come to. … We’re prepared either way.”

Of course, it doesn’t help that the Panthers are 1-8 and arguably the worst team in football. Even some of their most diehard fans have probably given up on the 2023 season and stopped going to games.

It would hardly be a surprise on Sunday if fans in Charlotte are louder when the home team is on offense than on defense.

