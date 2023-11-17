Panthers coach makes big admission ahead of Cowboys game

Carolina Panthers fans have not had much to root for this season, and head coach Frank Reich is preparing in case not enough of them show up to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Reich admitted to reporters on Friday that the Panthers have worked on a silent snap count in preparation for their game against Dallas. It is unusual for a team to practice that leading up to a home game, but Reich wants his team to be ready in the event that Bank of America Stadium is overrun by Cowboys fans.

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich said they have worked on a silent count this week in preparation for the possibility of a large number of Dallas Cowboys fans being in attendance on Sunday. "I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels. We have a great city that other teams'… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 17, 2023

“I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels,” Reich told reporters. “We have a great city that other teams’ fans like to come to. … We’re prepared either way.”

Of course, it doesn’t help that the Panthers are 1-8 and arguably the worst team in football. Even some of their most diehard fans have probably given up on the 2023 season and stopped going to games.

It would hardly be a surprise on Sunday if fans in Charlotte are louder when the home team is on offense than on defense.