Panthers considering making big decision with coach Steve Wilks

The Carolina Panthers could make a big decision concerning interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams reported on Saturday that the Panthers are expected to give serious consideration to retaining Wilks as their head coach in the future.

Wilks took over as the Panthers’ interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start. The team has gone 2-3 under Wilks, getting both wins against divisional opponents. All of Wilks’ games have come with backup quarterback P.J. Walker starting at QB.

Even if Wilks does not become the head coach without the interim label, the Panthers reportedly would want to try and keep him on staff in some capacity.

Wilks coached with Carolina from 2012-2017 before leaving to become Arizona’s head coach in 2018. He went 3-13 in his lone season as the Cardinals’ head coach. This was Wilks’ first season back with the Panthers, and he ended up becoming their interim head coach. The team apparently likes what he has done so far.