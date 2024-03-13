Panthers to host former No. 1 overall pick for visit

The Carolina Panthers may be looking to sign a former top overall draft pick.

Jadeveon Clowney is planning to visit with the Panthers this week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The veteran pass-rusher, who is from South Carolina, is also interested in a potential return to the Baltimore Ravens.

A possible homecoming in Carolina: The #Panthers will host three-time Pro Bowl selection and Rock Hill, S.C. native Jadeveon Clowney on a visit to this week, sources say. Clowney has interest from a few teams, including the #Ravens, but is exploring a return home first. pic.twitter.com/War9BCIYKE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Clowney signed a 1-year deal with the Ravens last August just weeks before the regular season began. The 31-year-old had a very productive year with 43 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. The sack total matched Clowney’s career high.

Clowney had just 2 sacks in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, which is likely why he did not draw much interest when he was a free agent a year ago. His big year in 2023 should make it a lot easier for him to find a new home this time.

A former star at the University of South Carolina, Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018 when he was with the Houston Texans. He may not be as explosive now as he was then, but he proved last season that he is still capable of making a significant impact.

Clowney is not the only notable veteran defensive lineman that the Panthers are planning to meet with.