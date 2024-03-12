Titans secure visit with former No. 2 overall draft pick

The Tennessee Titans have secured a visit with a former No. 2 overall draft pick.

Chase Young will be a free agent and is setting up some visits for free agency. Young is visiting a pair of NFC South teams in the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. He also is set to visit the Titans.

Young was viewed as a monster prospect when he came out of college at Ohio State. The Washington Commanders selected him No. 2 overall in 2020, and he had 7.5 sacks in 15 games as a rookie. But Young suffered a knee injury that cut short his 2021 season and caused him to miss nearly his entire 2022 season.

Young was part of a rotation on Washington’s defensive line last season and played 9 games for them before being traded to San Francisco ahead of the deadline. He had 5 sacks in 7 games with the 49ers, showing he can still be a disruptive player.

The type of contract he receives in free agency will be interesting to see as teams will have to consider his injury history and motivation.