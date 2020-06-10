pixel 1
header
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jerry Richardson statue removed from outside Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium

June 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jerry Richardson

Two years after disgraced owner Jerry Richardson sold the Carolina Panthers, his statue outside bank of America Stadium is coming down.

Richardson sold the Panthers after being accused of racist and sexist behavior, but his statue outside the stadium was kept up. Not anymore, as WSOC’s Joe Bruno reported from the scene that construction workers were preparing to remove it.

In a statement, the Panthers said that they were moving the statue to prevent it from being debased or taken down by others.

When David Tepper bought the Panthers, he said that he was contractually obligated to keep the statue where it was. Given how serious the misconduct was, Tepper is probably more than happy to use the current state of affairs as reason to get it out of sight.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus