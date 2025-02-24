Panthers to move on from key player

The Carolina Panthers are moving on from one of their longest-tenured players and a leader of their defense.

On Monday, the Panthers revealed that they have informed veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson that they do not plan to bring him back in 2025. The 30-year-old, who has spent his entire career with Carolina, is set to become a free agent.

“We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,” Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said in a statement. “Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Carolina Panthers helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Thompson, the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been a team captain for the Panthers and an anchor of their defense. He had 100 or more tackles each season from 2019-2022, but injuries have become a major issue for the former Washington star.

Thompson played in just four games this past season before suffering a torn Achilles. He broke his fibula in the second game of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of that year as well.

Thompson ranks fourth in Panthers history with 752 total tackles. Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, who were teammates with Thompson on Carolina’s 2015 NFC Championship team, are two of the players ahead of the linebacker.

If Thomas can prove he is fully recovered from his torn Achilles, he should be able to find a new home this offseason.