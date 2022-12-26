Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a former All-Pro player as they try to make a push for the playoffs.

The Panthers announced Monday that they have signed cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad. The practice squad designation is largely a formality, as the Panthers will be able to elevate him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay if they choose to.

In a video message, Norman made clear that he was returning to Carolina to try to help the team secure the NFC South title and a playoff berth.

Norman played for the Panthers from 2012 to 2015. His 2015 campaign was a breakout, as he was named first-team All-Pro and was recognized as one of the best cornerbacks in the game as the team secured an NFC championship. He left Carolina after that season under controversial circumstances and signed a $75 million deal with Washington, but his career went downhill after that. In recent years he has taken on the job of role player for contending teams, featuring for the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

The Panthers needed some secondary help after Jaycee Horn suffered a broken wrist during Saturday’s win over Detroit. Norman probably won’t fill the role, but he will give them added depth.