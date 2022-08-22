Panthers officially name winner in Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1.

Baker Mayfield has beaten out Sam Darnold for the starting job, the Panthers announced on Monday. That means Mayfield will start against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Carolina’s season opener on Sept. 11.

Most people expected Mayfield to be named Carolina’s starter when the Panthers acquired him in a trade with the Browns last month. However, head coach Matt Rhule insisted the team held a true open competition between Mayfield and Darnold. Reports from training camp made it clear that Mayfield outplayed Darnold the majority of the time.

Darnold threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games for the Panthers last season. They made it no secret that they wanted to upgrade from him, and they apparently feel Mayfield is a step up.

Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season. The former No. 1 overall pick has plenty to prove, and he has a chance to start doing that against the team that gave up on him.