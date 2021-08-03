Panthers waive player who delivered head shot to teammate in practice

Carolina Panthers defensive back J.T. Ibe was kicked out of practice on Tuesday after he lowered his shoulder into a teammate’s head, and he is now no longer with the team.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, the Panthers waived Ibe immediately after Tuesday’s practice. Ibe’s player page on Carolina’s official team website has also been deactivated already.

Ibe lowered his shoulder into Kirkwood’s head and neck area after a pass bounced off Kirkwood’s hands. Kirkwood left practice on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Ibe signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in April. It is clear that head coach Matt Rhule did not feel what Ibe did during Tuesday’s practice was excusable.