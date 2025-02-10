Pat McAfee was in disguise for Super Bowl commercial

Pat McAfee made a brief appearance in a commercial during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, but many fans may not have even recognized him.

McAfee played the role of a middle-aged principal in an ad spot the NFL put together to promote girls’ flag football. The 37-year-old was disguised in such a manner that made him look about 20 years older.

The commercial began with Principal McAfee trying to get control of his rambunctious high schoolers and warning them that “everybody’s on thin ice!” Myles Garrett also made a funny appearance as a 6-foot-4 nerd who tells a jock he doesn’t want any trouble.

You can see the full ad:

Leave the past behind. Let’s make girls flag football a varsity sport in all 50 states. #NFLFlag50 #SBLIXhttps://t.co/mWxpXJ0Ogy pic.twitter.com/I0yzbDYZGo — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

McAfee had teased the ad during “The Pat McAfee Show” in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. Once it finally went live, he shared some funny behind-the-scenes photos from when he filmed.

“Getting a glimpse at a potential future me was a bit surreal.. I could VERY easily end up looking like this.. only with a MUCH worse mustache. Kind of startling,” McAfee wrote on X.

That was my first time seeing the full commercial… very cool thing to be a part of. Getting a glimpse at a potential future me was a bit surreal.. I could VERY easily end up looking like this.. only with a MUCH worse mustache. Kind of startling.. I appreciate the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/Yajwj8eAQ5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2025

McAfee played the role to perfection. If he ever gets bored of his multimillion-dollar media company, he may have a future waiting for him as a disgruntled educator.