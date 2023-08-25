Pat McAfee makes huge prediction about Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is viewed by most as a raw prospect, but Pat McAfee already has extremely high expectations for the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

McAfee, who was a punter for the Colts for eight seasons before he retired and launched a successful media career, visited with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the Amazon booth during Thursday night’s preseason game between his former team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Before McAfee left the booth, he boldly proclaimed that “Anthony Richardson’s gonna lead us to a Super Bowl.”

McAfee doubled down on the take by tweeting the clip and writing “I said what I said.”

I said what I said https://t.co/LCJBZXtTI8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2023

The Colts believe McAfee’s prediction can come true. Otherwise, they would not have used the No. 4 overall pick on Richardson.

Richardson certainly is not lacking in the confidence department heading into his first NFL season. He proved that with the way he taunted the Eagles after leading a touchdown drive on Thursday (video here).