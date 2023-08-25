Anthony Richardson pulled off bold move during preseason game

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson seems to be dripping with confidence heading into his first season.

Richardson played the entire first half of the Colts’ preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The former Florida star led two touchdown drives. After the first, Richardson broke out the “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration as boos rained down on him at Lincoln Financial Field.

Oh snap. Anthony Richardson went ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ on the Eagles in Philly after leading a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/ovRTV75r5l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2023

That was a bold, bold move for a number of reasons. The most obvious is that Richardson is a rookie and has yet to accomplish anything at the NFL level. Plus, he chose to taunt his opponent during a meaningless preseason game.

Richardson won the Colts’ starting quarterback job over Gardner Minshew despite an offseason report that he had a lot of work to do in one area. The upside for Richardson obviously tremendous, which is why the Colts used the No. 4 overall pick on him. They can only hope the results match the swagger.