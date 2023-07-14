Patrick Mahomes’ latest Andy Reid comments will make Chiefs fans smile

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has turned into the best quarterback in the NFL. That’s thanks in no small part to Andy Reid.

The Chiefs head coach has been the perfect play-caller to unlock Mahomes’ abilities on the field. But Reid’s influence on his QB goes beyond the Xs and Os.

In a recent appearance on the “AP Pro Football” podcast with Rob Maaddi, Mahomes detailed the kind of growth he’s had under Reid beyond just learning how to improve his skills as a QB. The 2022 NFL MVP called Reid one of the “best people of all time” who continues to educate him on becoming better at life.

“Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. He lets me be who I am every single day,” Mahomes told Maaddi, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

Reid has long been a beloved figure among NFL circles. His approval rating has gone up exponentially with Mahomes singing his praises every chance he gets.

Some coaches try hard to mold their quarterbacks to fit the system. Mahomes is grateful that Reid never tried to box him in and instead granted the Texas Tech alum the freedom to operate the way he saw fit. That relationship has yielded the pair two Super Bowl wins over the last four seasons.

“I think if I’d have went to some other places, I would’ve had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it,” Mahomes continued. “I think that’s what’s made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Chiefs fans wouldn’t want to imagine a world wherein their superstar QB went to another place aside from Kansas City. It’s a safe bet Mahomes feels the same way.

