Details emerge about Patrick Mahomes’ latest ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with another ankle ailment, but the team has already gotten some positive news about the injury.

Mahomes’ exited the Chiefs’ 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at Northwest Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, after his legs got caught underneath him when he was being hit by two defenders. Though he was able to walk off the field under his own power, Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain.

The Chiefs said Mahomes was questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he was replaced by Carson Wentz.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, X-rays on the ankle came back negative. Mahomes will undergo more tests on Monday and is considered week-to-week.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who left today’s game early with a right-ankle injury, is considered to be week-to-week, source say based on the preliminary diagnosis. X-Rays were negative. More tests and info coming on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OsSdEovaTR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

Mahomes was seen getting his ankle taped on the sideline following the injury. It is possible he would have returned if the score were closer.

Mahomes dealt with an injury to the same ankle earlier this season, but he has not missed any time. He has a history of playing through ankle injuries, so it would not be a surprise if he does so again.

The Chiefs improved to 13-1 with their win over the Browns. They have already clinched the AFC West, so they are playing for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Kansas City will host the Houston Texans in Week 16.