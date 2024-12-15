Patrick Mahomes suffers ankle injury in Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Northwest Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Chiefs were leading 21-7 in the fourth quarter when Mahomes took a low hit from a defensive lineman as he was throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down. His legs got caught underneath him when another defender hit him high.

Mahomes walked off the field under his own power, but he appeared to be in signifiant pain:

Patrick Mahomes limps off after getting tangled up on a failed 4th down pic.twitter.com/WnIgmsscfN — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Mahomes was later shown getting his left ankle taped on the sideline. The Chiefs announced that he was questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he was replaced by Carson Wentz.

Mahomes dealt with an injury to the same ankle earlier this season, but he has not missed any time. He has a history of playing through ankle injuries, so it would not be a surprise if he does so again.

The Chiefs held on to win and improved to an AFC-best 13-1 on the season. They have already clinched the AFC West, so they are playing for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Kansas City will host the Houston Texans in Week 16.