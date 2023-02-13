Patrick Mahomes answers whether Chiefs have a dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to three Super Bowls in the last four years and have now won two of them. They seem to be in the process of building a dynasty, but Patrick Mahomes isn’t ready to make that declaration yet.

Mahomes was asked in an interview with FOX’s Terry Bradshaw during the trophy presentation after his Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday whether Kansas City was a dynasty.

“I’m not gonna say dynasty yet, we’re not done,” Mahomes said. “So I’m not gonna say dynasty yet.”

He’s right. The Chiefs are at the beginning of what appears to be a dynasty in the making. Reaching three Super Bowls in four seasons and winning two of them is what a dynasty looks like early on.

Mahomes is only 27 years old and has won two championships in five years as a starter. Almost every one of the franchise quarterbacks from the previous generation have retired, with Aaron Rodgers being the lone one to contemplate his future. That leaves Mahomes competing with the likes of Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and some of the other top quarterbacks in the years ahead.

Kansas City likely has many more years of success to continue building a dynasty.