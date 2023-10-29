Patrick Mahomes treated with IV fluids ahead of Week 8 game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have to fight through some unexpected adversity during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs added Mahomes to the injury report on Sunday morning due to an illness. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Mahomes has the flu and been receiving IV fluid treatments.

Patrick Mahomes has the flu.

He was feeling sick on Saturday. He has been receiving IVs both yesterday and today. He is not feeling great, but he will play, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 29, 2023

Mahomes intends to play, but the situation is certainly worth watching. It would be a surprise if Mahomes is at full strength given the circumstances. He will also have to contend with snowy conditions in Denver.

Mahomes is coming off one of his best games of the season. He went 32/42 for 424 yards, 4 touchdowns and in interception in last week’s 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are probably hoping to not have to lean on him too heavily against the Broncos.