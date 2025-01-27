 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes shares his first social media message after making Super Bowl

January 26, 2025
by Larry Brown
NFL Playoffs 2024Patrick Mahomes
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has made the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, and he is looking forward to the big game.

Mahomes went 18/26 for 245 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns as he led his Kansas City Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

The Chiefs fell behind 22-21 in the third quarter, but Mahomes answered with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter plus he led Kansas City on a winning field goal drive with 3:33 left to get the win.

After the game, Mahomes was looking forward to his third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

“I’ll see yall in New Orleans! ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes wrote on X.

New Orleans is the location of this year’s Super Bowl.

Mahomes also poked fun at himself over his failed spike attempt following his big TD run in the fourth quarter.

“I also apologize. That is why i (sic) dont (sic) try to spike the ball,” Mahomes wrote on X.

The ball squirted out of his hand early on the spike attempt.

Mahomes will have the chance to rectify his errant spike in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Feb. 9. This will be a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago, which the Chiefs won 38-35.