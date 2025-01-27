Patrick Mahomes shares his first social media message after making Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has made the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, and he is looking forward to the big game.

Mahomes went 18/26 for 245 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns as he led his Kansas City Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

The Chiefs fell behind 22-21 in the third quarter, but Mahomes answered with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter plus he led Kansas City on a winning field goal drive with 3:33 left to get the win.

After the game, Mahomes was looking forward to his third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

“I’ll see yall in New Orleans! ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes wrote on X.

I’ll see yall in New Orleans! ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2025

New Orleans is the location of this year’s Super Bowl.

Mahomes also poked fun at himself over his failed spike attempt following his big TD run in the fourth quarter.

“I also apologize. That is why i (sic) dont (sic) try to spike the ball,” Mahomes wrote on X.

I also apologize. That is why i dont try to spike the ball. 😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2025

The ball squirted out of his hand early on the spike attempt.

Mahomes will have the chance to rectify his errant spike in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Feb. 9. This will be a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago, which the Chiefs won 38-35.