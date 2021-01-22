Patrick Mahomes remains on track to play against Bills

Patrick Mahomes still has some steps to complete in the NFL’s concussion protocol before he is cleared to play against the Buffalo Bills, but the Kansas City Chiefs star remains on track.

Mahomes took part in practice on Friday for the third consecutive day. Footage showed him on the field jogging around in his helmet.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes participates in practice for the third straight day. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/jmIhQsy7Wj — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 22, 2021

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington says Mahomes will be cleared by the Chiefs’ medical staff, at which point he needs to meet with an independent neurologist. If Mahomes passes all of those tests, he will officially be eligible to play in the AFC Championship Game.

All signs point to Mahomes playing. A player does not actually have to suffer a concussion to land in concussion protocol, and there are questions about whether Mahomes actually has one. It would be shocking if he is not cleared in time for Sunday.