Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning

Patrick Mahomes made a promise to Cooper Manning regarding the Super Bowl.

Monday marked “Super Bowl Opening Night,” which gave the media an opportunity to speak with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes spoke with Manning, who was conducting funny interviews on behalf of FOX.

Cooper, the older brother of Peyton and Eli Manning, was wearing a cowboy outfit. Mahomes approved of the outfit and even made a promise about Cooper’s boots.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣 Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

“We get the win, I’ll drink the beer out of the boot with you,” Mahomes told Manning. “But I gotta make sure you wash your socks before we do.”

Manning then replied that he wasn’t wearing socks in his boots.

“That makes it even worse,” Mahomes said back.

So there you have it: if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Mahomes has promised to drink a beer out of Cooper Manning’s cowboy boot. If Kansas City wins, Mahomes really needs to make good on that promise. We want to see it happen.