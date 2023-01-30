 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

January 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Patrick Mahomes at a press conference

Feb 3, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with media during the winning coach and Super Bowl MVP Press Conference at Hilton Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

First, Travis Kelce shot back at the Bengals over their “Burrowhead Stadium” references.

Then it was Patrick Mahomes who took a sly shot at Joe Burrow.

“I’m going to celebrate this one first. I’m going to make sure I get back with my team. I don’t think we have any cigars, but we’ll be ready to go at the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at the end of his interview with Tracy Wolfson.

The cigar talk seemed to be aimed at Burrow, who has become known for celebrating wins with cigars. Burrow famously smoked a cigar after winning the national championship with LSU, and he lit one up after beating the Ravens. That’s become his “thing.”

Mahomes seemed to accomplish two things with that remark: he noted that the Chiefs aren’t celebrating yet, and he took a shot at his rival QB.

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2022Patrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus