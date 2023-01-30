Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win

It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was having an interview after the final whistle with Tracy Wolfson of CBS when Kelce crashed their interview and took a profane shot at the Bengals.

“Woo! ‘Burrowhead’ my a–,” said an extremely giddy Kelce. “Woo! It’s Mahomes’ house!”

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the curse word).

Kelce was referencing all the smack that the Bengals players were talking before Sunday’s game, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Having enjoyed past success at the stadium (including defeating the Chiefs during last year’s AFC title game), the Bengals confidently began referring to Arrowhead as “Burrowhead” after Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The “Burrowhead” trash talk between the two teams had gotten pretty darn heated in recent days. But in the end, it was Kelce, Mahomes, and the Chiefs who got the last laugh. They will now play in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles (which marks Kansas City’s third Super Bowl berth in the last four seasons).