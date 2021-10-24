Patrick Mahomes suffers injury after taking knee to the head

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a brutal day against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it got even worse when he suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes tried to make something happen on 4th-and-long with the Chiefs trailing 27-3, but he was dragged down by one defender and inadvertently kneed in the head by another. The star quarterback appeared dazed as he was helped off the field by teammates:

Scary hit on Mahomes who is wobbly and needs to be helped off the field. pic.twitter.com/QnngXn55sS — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 24, 2021

Here’s another angle of the play:

Patrick Mahomes took a leg to the face and seems done for the day. pic.twitter.com/jZzU7YdSq3 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 24, 2021

Fortunately, Mahomes was later spotted on the sideline chatting with Andy Reid. There was obviously concern about a concussion, but the Chiefs did not make any announcement about Mahomes suffering a head injury.

Mahomes was replaced by Chad Henne, likely for precautionary reasons. He finished the day 20/35 for 206 yards and his ninth interception of the season, which is the most in the NFL.