Sunday, October 24, 2021

Patrick Mahomes suffers injury after taking knee to the head

October 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Patrick Mahomes injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a brutal day against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it got even worse when he suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes tried to make something happen on 4th-and-long with the Chiefs trailing 27-3, but he was dragged down by one defender and inadvertently kneed in the head by another. The star quarterback appeared dazed as he was helped off the field by teammates:

Here’s another angle of the play:

Fortunately, Mahomes was later spotted on the sideline chatting with Andy Reid. There was obviously concern about a concussion, but the Chiefs did not make any announcement about Mahomes suffering a head injury.

Mahomes was replaced by Chad Henne, likely for precautionary reasons. He finished the day 20/35 for 206 yards and his ninth interception of the season, which is the most in the NFL.

