Look: Patrick Mahomes takes in Texas Tech win over Houston

Texas Tech beat Houston on Saturday for its first win of the season, and none other than Patrick Mahomes was there to witness it.

Mahomes arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston to watch his alma mater take on the Cougars. He was there with his brother Jackson and wife Brittany.

Texas Tech got down 14-0 after the first quarter and trailed 21-7 at halftime. But then things changed.

The Red Raiders outscored Houston 31-0 in the second half and won 38-21.

A huge turning point came on Texas Tech’s pick-six in the third quarter to tie the game. Mahomes was pumped up for the play:

Patrick Mahomes is pumped up for that Red Raiders Pick Six pic.twitter.com/Jo9Mm3galV — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 5, 2021

The NFL has the week off before beginning play next week. Mahomes’ Chiefs open up at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Until then, the former Super Bowl champion is going to enjoy watching Texas Tech play.