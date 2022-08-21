 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes to receive 2 major honors from his alma mater

August 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an MVP, four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP in the bag, and is going to add a few more honors to his trophy case this fall.

On Saturday, Texas Tech announced that Mahomes was going to be inducted into the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Fame, in addition to being named a Texas Tech football Ring of Honor member.

The announcement video featured Mahomes’ wife Brittney and daughter Sterling Sky Mahomes, as well as his parents. Kliff Kingsbury, Mahomes’ coach while he played for the Red Raiders, participated in the video, along with current head coach Joey McGuire.

Mahomes tweeted a humble reaction soon after the announcement was made.

Mahomes left Texas Tech after his junior season in 2016 to enter the NFL Draft. He is currently ranked third all-time in both passing yards (11,252) and touchdowns (93) for a Texas Tech quarterback behind only Kingsbury and Graham Harrell. Mahomes also ran for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns during his three-year college career.

The ceremony will take place on October 28 when the Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears. Mahomes and the Chiefs have a bye that week.

