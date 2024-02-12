Patrick Mahomes has interesting response to Tom Brady comparisons

Patrick Mahomes entered rarified air with his third Super Bowl win on Sunday, which will only further encourage comparisons with Tom Brady. Mahomes, however, is in no hurry to embrace those comparisons.

The Brady comparisons were brought up on NFL Network’s “GameDay Final,” and Mahomes admitted that he is aware of them. However, he was dismissive of them for one key reason: Brady won their lone head-to-head meeting in the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes on the Tom Brady comparisons: “To me it will always be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl.” pic.twitter.com/KZMp96jqdH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

“Yeah I hear it. To me it’s always been tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes and Brady did face off in Super Bowl LV, which saw Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers win 31-9. The Chiefs failed to even score a touchdown in that game for the first time since Mahomes became their starting quarterback, while Brady won his seventh title and fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Brady also beat Mahomes in a dramatic overtime game in Kansas City in the 2019 AFC Championship game while still with the New England Patriots.

With Brady retired and not coming back, the two will not meet again. Mahomes is right that Brady got the better of him when it mattered. The Chiefs quarterback has essentially said he has to get to at least seven rings to make it a conversation, and while Sunday’s win brings him closer, he still is not even halfway there. In other words, Mahomes is not buying the narrative right now.