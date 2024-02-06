Patrick Mahomes asked if he could surpass Tom Brady in GOAT conversation

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the mantle from Tom Brady as the NFL’s greatest active player. But does Mahomes think he can approach Brady from a legacy standpoint?

Mahomes on Sunday has a chance to snatch his third ring and get one step closer to Brady’s total of seven. Mahomes was asked about the idea of eventually surpassing Brady to become the greatest of all time during his Monday press conference at Super Bowl Week’s Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Chiefs star stated that it hasn’t been something he’s thought about just yet. Mahomes added that the question might be more appropriate to be asked in 2040 rather than 2024.

“I’m not even close to halfway,” said Mahomes of potentially passing Brady one day. “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. Your goal is to be the best player that you can be. … If you ask me that question in like 15 years and I’ll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still.”

Brady won his third ring during the 2004 season at the age of 27. Mahomes, now 28, would be close to the same pace rings-wise if the Chiefs pull off the win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

But after winning his third Super Bowl, Brady and the Patriots went through a full decade without winning another. It wasn’t until the 2014 season that a 37-year-old Brady would win his fourth ring. He’d go on to win three more, capped off by his seventh and final one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the ripe old age of 43.

It would probably be unwise to bet against Mahomes and the Chiefs failing to win a Super Bowl for 10 years in a row. But it would also be a huge challenge for Mahomes to reach the same level of longevity as Brady did and get as many cracks at the Lombardi Trophy as possible.

The uncertainty and unpredictability inherent in sports is exactly what make them worth watching. Mahomes can get one step closer to Brady on Sunday with a win over the 49ers.