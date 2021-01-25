Patrick Mahomes trolls ESPN over QB comparison graphic

Patrick Mahomes reminded everyone on Sunday night of why he is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and the Kansas City Chiefs star took note of a certain network not giving him the credit he deserves.

After he threw for 325 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes trolled ESPN on Twitter. Someone called his attention to a graphic shown on “Postseason NFL Countdown” that said the Bills had an advantage over the Chiefs at the quarterback position.

Mahomes responded with a yawning emoji.

Josh Allen certainly had a fantastic 2020 season. The Bills star deserves to be in the MVP conversation, but who would take him over Mahomes in a playoff game? That’s just silly.

Even though they are the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs may feel they are not getting the respect they deserve. Between Mahomes’ tweet and what Tyreek Hill said after Sunday’s game, it sounds like Kansas City should be plenty motivated heading into a showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.