Tyreek Hill feels Chiefs have been ‘underestimated’

The Kansas City Chiefs played on Sunday like they had something to prove. Maybe that is because that was their attitude.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 172 yards in his Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills to send his team to the Super Bowl. Hill said in a postgame interview on Westwood One that many of the team’s players felt they were being underestimated.

just heard Tyreek on his Westwood One radio interview… “I feel like a bunch of our guys looked at Twitter and we felt like people underestimated us.” — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs are the defending champions, so they really shouldn’t feel that way. But maybe they felt like the Bills and say, Tom Brady and the Bucs, were getting more attention ahead of the weekend’s games. If that is what motivated them, it worked, because they’re back in the Super Bowl.

Now the Chiefs will face the Bucs in two weeks to see who wins it all. Maybe Hill and his teammates will find another reason to feel slighted ahead of the big game.