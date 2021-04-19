Patrick Mahomes gives encouraging update on recovery from toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the mend after undergoing toe surgery after the Super Bowl, but Chiefs fans have reason to be optimistic that the star quarterback will be good to go in plenty of time for the season.

Mahomes needed surgery for turf toe, which he underwent shortly after the team’s Super Bowl defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback said he is now ahead of schedule and is out of his walking boot.

“I think I’m progressing well,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I think I’m ahead of schedule myself. Obviously, we’re trying to be cautious. We’re not pushing me out there too soon. But I’m doing what I can. I’ve gotten out of the boot finally. It took forever. Now I’m trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I’m sure they’ll keep me on that same pathway and that hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason.”

Mahomes is expected to be ready and fully cleared for training camp. Based on how he’s reacted to the team’s offseason moves, it’s fair to say the quarterback can hardly wait for that to start.