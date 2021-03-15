Look: Patrick Mahomes is pumped about big Chiefs free agent signing

Patrick Mahomes is not hiding his happiness about the Kansas City Chiefs’ big free agent addition.

The Chiefs added former New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney on a reported five-year deal Monday, nabbing the top lineman on the market. Thuney provides valuable protection for Mahomes, whose reaction on Twitter said it all.

The 28-year-old Thuney was a second-team AP All-Pro selection in 2019 and is regarded as one of the league’s best offensive linemen. That’s a need for the Chiefs, who struggled to protect Mahomes in their Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. The need only became more glaring after the team made huge changes to the line earlier in the week.

The last thing Mahomes wants is an experience like this again. Thuney should help prevent that.

