Patrick Mahomes wears surprising color suit to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes chose a surprising color to wear to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Mahomes showed up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., wearing a green suit and tie. We don’t want to say that he was wearing the exact shade of green that represents the Philadelphia Eagles’ colors, but it was pretty similar.

One of the analysts on the FOX NFL set called it a “money green” suit color.

Mahomes looked sharp, there’s no doubt about that. But it’s surprising to see the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback choose to wear the color of his opponent in the Super Bowl.

Fans were wondering about the quarterback’s curious choice of color.

Why is Mahomes wearing Eagles Green? — momof2 (@shemasch) February 9, 2025

Is it money green? Is it green for good luck? Chiefs fans are hoping it’s not a bad omen for the game.