Sunday, February 9, 2025

Patrick Mahomes wears surprising color suit to Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Patrick MahomesSuper Bowl 59
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes chose a surprising color to wear to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Mahomes showed up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., wearing a green suit and tie. We don’t want to say that he was wearing the exact shade of green that represents the Philadelphia Eagles’ colors, but it was pretty similar.

One of the analysts on the FOX NFL set called it a “money green” suit color.

Mahomes looked sharp, there’s no doubt about that. But it’s surprising to see the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback choose to wear the color of his opponent in the Super Bowl.

Fans were wondering about the quarterback’s curious choice of color.

Is it money green? Is it green for good luck? Chiefs fans are hoping it’s not a bad omen for the game.